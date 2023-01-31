Angela Ford: Fettuccine Alfredo with Broccoli

1 pound cooked fettuccine
1 cup heavy whipping cream
2 tablespoons unsalted butter
2 cloves minced garlic
1 head broccoli steamed and chopped into bite-size pieces
2 cups freshly grated parmesan cheese
Pepper to taste (no need for salt because the cheese is salty)
Directions: Prepare the fettuccine per package directions. In a large skillet, on medium heat, melt butter. Brown garlic in butter for 1 to 2 minutes. Pour in the heavy cream, stirring constantly for 2 to 3 minutes. Slowly add the cheese, stirring until smooth. Cook on low for 15 to 30 minutes, stirring occasionally. Add in steamed broccoli. Pepper to taste. Serve over pasta. Add some grilled chicken or grilled shrimp for more protein.
Bonus recipe: Substitute spinach for broccoli to make Fettuccine Florentine.
Add pasta to the sauce instead of serving this over pasta.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.