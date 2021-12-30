John chapter 8 has so many ways to help us improve as Christians. This Bible book deserves a closer look. Over the next few weeks, we will cover John chapter 8 in its entirety. Let’s begin with Verses 1-11. The main theme here is dealing with people who use deception to entrap us.
John 8:1-2 – “But Jesus went to the Mount of Olives. At dawn he appeared again in the temple courts, where all the people gathered around him, and he sat down to teach them.”
This scripture shows us that Jesus had a pattern. He went to the temple at dawn to teach the people who were there.
John 8:3 – “The teachers of the law and the Pharisees brought in a woman caught in adultery. They made her stand before the group and said to Jesus, ‘Teacher, this woman was caught in the act of adultery. In the Law Moses commanded us to stone such women. Now what do you say?’ They were using this question as a trap, in order to have a basis for accusing him. But Jesus bent down and started to write on the ground with his finger.”
These two groups of people, namely teachers of the law and Pharisees, conspired against Jesus. They made a flimsy excuse by accusing this woman of adultery. They tried to “trap” Jesus with their cunningness. Jesus was too clever for them.
John 8:7 – “When they kept on questioning him, he straightened up and said to them, ‘Let any one of you who is without sin be the first to throw a stone at her.’ Again he stooped down and wrote on the ground.”
Why does Jesus write in the dirt? Is this symbolic? Metaphoric? Jesus’ mission was to teach the world about God and to show mercy and grant forgiveness.
John 8:9-11 – “At this, those who heard began to go away one at a time, the older ones first, until only Jesus was left, with the woman still standing there. Jesus straightened up and asked her, ‘Woman, where are they? Has no one condemned you?’ ‘No one, sir,’ she said. ‘Then neither do I condemn you,’ Jesus declared. ‘Go now and leave your life of sin.’”
All those people that accused this woman and wanted to stone her left without condemning the adultress. Jesus’ grace must have filled that woman’s heart. Can you imagine hearing Jesus say, “I don’t condemn you. Go leave your life of sin.” Let our hearts be glad. We have been given a chance for forgiveness.
Until next time. Let the words of John 8: 11 remain in our hearts and on our minds. Keep it positive.
Translation note: Some Bibles omit John 7:53–8:11.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.