Angela Ford: Evaporated Milk

Directions: In a large non-stick saucepan with a heavy bottom, on medium high heat, bring milk to simmer. Reduce heat to medium low, stirring occasionally. Simmer for 25 minutes or until volume is reduced by half. Pour mixture through a strainer. Cool completely. Store in glass container with a tight lid. Good up to 5 days. Two cups whole milk makes 1 cup evaporated milk.
Sweetened condensed milk
Directions: Heavy-bottom saucepan, add 2/3 cup granulated sugar to 2 cups milk on low heat. Stir constantly until sugar is dissolved. Once the milk simmers, stop stirring. Simmer for 30-45 until the mixture is slightly golden and volume is reduced by half. If you notice foam, use a spoon to skim off the top. Do not stir. Pour into heat-proof jar. Cool completely before closing with a tightly fitted lid. Store in refrigerator for up to six months. Label the glass jar with content and expiration date. Mixture is thicker when it is cold.
Angela Ford of Searcy is the creator of "Angela's Kitchen," a program featured on @Angelas_spot This program aims to teach easy ways to prepare meals, deserts and snacks. Visit tinyurl.com/2p8zcvwm.
