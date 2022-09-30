Jesus issued a warning while simultaneously giving us a commandment in Matthew 7:13-14. He said, “Enter through the narrow gate. For wide is the gate and broad is the road that leads to destruction, and many enter through it. But small is the gate and narrow the road that leads to life, and only a few find it.”
Awesome word picture. Imagine all the people in the world traveling on the road to destruction. We were once on that road. Many are still on that road.
Notice Jesus’ words in Matthew 7:13: “Enter into the narrow gate.” We are not born on the road to salvation. We have to make the choice to enter the gate. We are not brought to the gate. We may be shown the gate, but we have to make the conscious decision to enter through the gate and to stay on the narrow road that leads to life.
The many who choose to enter the broad gate that leads to the road of destruction also made a conscious decision. Jesus said: “Many enter through it.”
Are you part of the few? Are you part of the many?
Until next time: Meditate on these verses in Matthew 7:13-14. Choose your path wisely. Keep it positive.
Angela Ford of Searcy is the host of the “Keep It Positive for Life” show, a Christian motivation program featured Sundays on Beebe’s B2 Internet Radio during the syndicated “Power and Praise” broadcast. Visit angelasvilla.com.
