Angela Ford: Egg & Meat Basket

Updated: February 8, 2023 @ 1:29 am
Here is a quick and easy breakfast item that requires only a few ingredients.
6 to 12 eggs (1 to 2 eggs per person)
12 to 18 slices deli meat (2 or 3 slices per egg basket)
Seasoning and herbs to taste
Directions: Preheat oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit. Spray muffin tin with oil. Line tin with deli slices, crack an egg into each deli meat-lined tin, season to taste. Bake 20-25 minutes. Oven temps vary. Cook longer for well-done egg.
If using bacon and/or sausage, the meat will have to be pre-baked and cooled before adding the egg.
Angela Ford of Searcy is the creator of “Angela’s Kitchen,” a program featured on the Hub1506 Channel. This program aims to teach easy ways to prepare meals, deserts and snacks. Visit angelasvilla.com.
