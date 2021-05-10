Angela Ford: Easy No Bake Peanut Butter Pie

Ingredients:
1 chocolate cookie crust
2-8 oz container Cool Whip (thawed)
In large mixing bowl cream together:
4 oz cream cheese
1 1/4 cups creamy peanut butter
1/4 cup dark brown sugar (firmly packed)
2 teaspoons vanilla extract
Directions: After mixture is thoroughly combined, fold in 8 oz. cool whip. Pour peanut butter filling into pie crust. Cover. Refrigerate for 4 hours. Spread with desired amount of Cool Whip and sprinkle with chocolate and peanut butter chips or mini-peanut butter cups.
Video available at www.youtube.com/c/Hub1506Official.
