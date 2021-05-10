Angela Ford: Easy No Bake Peanut Butter Pie

Ingredients:

1 chocolate cookie crust

2-8 oz container Cool Whip (thawed)

In large mixing bowl cream together:

4 oz cream cheese

1 1/4 cups creamy peanut butter

1/4 cup dark brown sugar (firmly packed)

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

Directions: After mixture is thoroughly combined, fold in 8 oz. cool whip. Pour peanut butter filling into pie crust. Cover. Refrigerate for 4 hours. Spread with desired amount of Cool Whip and sprinkle with chocolate and peanut butter chips or mini-peanut butter cups.

Video available at www.youtube.com/c/Hub1506Official.

Angela Ford of Searcy is the creator of “Angela’s Kitchen,” a program featured on the Hub1506 Channel. This program aims to teach easy ways to prepare meals, deserts and snacks.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.