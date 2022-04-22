Our last topic discussed the reasons we should love God more than anyone or anything. When considering some biblical examples of someone who loves God more than anyone, we may think of Abraham. He provided a wonderful example in Genesis 22:1-19 that raises the question for today’s topic: Do you have the faith of Abraham?
It’s important to consider this question because we are all faced with challenges every day and some of us just want to give up. Proverbs 24:10 reminds us, “If you fail under pressure, your strength is too small” (New Living Translation). Webster defines strength primarily as the quality or state of being strong: capacity for exertion or endurance.
Interestingly, we gain endurance by going through more tests. That is why the Bible book of James teaches us: “Consider it all joy, my brothers and sisters, when you encounter various trials, knowing that the testing of your faith produces endurance” James 1:2-3 (NASB). James is reminding us to find joy in it because each test gives us endurance which in turn gives us the strength we need to succeed and helps our faith in God to grow.
We need to have faith and trust God before we endure any trials. In John 14:1, Jesus gives us these comforting words: “Don’t let your hearts be troubled. Trust in God, and trust also in me.” Our faith is correlated with our trust in God and in Jesus Christ.
Before we can trust God, we must gain knowledge so that we may know God. When we read the account in Genesis 22, we can easily see those factors at work. Abraham knew and trusted God well enough that in Genesis 22:8 he told Isaac, “God will provide himself the lamb for a burnt offering.”
Our faith relies on at least three things: our knowledge of God, our trust in God and our love of God.
Until next time, meditate on this scripture from 2 Corinthians 5:7: “For we live by believing and not by seeing” (New Living Translation). Keep it positive.
Bible excerpt for your reference:
Genesis 22:1-19: “And it came to pass after these things, that God did prove Abraham, and said unto him, Abraham. And he said, Here am I. And he said, Take now thy son, thine only son, whom thou lovest, even Isaac, and get thee into the land of Moriah. And offer him there for a burnt-offering upon one of the mountains which I will tell thee of. And Abraham rose early in the morning, and saddled his ass, and took two of his young men with him, and Isaac his son. And he clave the wood for the burnt-offering, and rose up, and went unto the place of which God had told him. On the third day Abraham lifted up his eyes, and saw the place afar off. And Abraham said unto his young men, Abide ye here with the ass, and I and the lad will go yonder; and we will worship, and come again to you. And Abraham took the wood of the burnt-offering, and laid it upon Isaac his son. And he took in his hand the fire and the knife. And they went both of them together. 7 And Isaac spake unto Abraham his father, and said, My father. And he said, Here am I, my son. And he said, Behold, the fire and the wood. But where is the lamb for a burnt-offering? 8 And Abraham said, God will provide himself the lamb for a burnt-offering, my son. So they went both of them together.
“And they came to the place which God had told him of. And Abraham built the altar there, and laid the wood in order, and bound Isaac his son, and laid him on the altar, upon the wood. And Abraham stretched forth his hand, and took the knife to slay his son. And the angel of Jehovah called unto him out of heaven, and said, Abraham, Abraham. And he said, Here I am. And he said, Lay not thy hand upon the lad, neither do thou anything unto him. For now I know that thou fearest God, seeing thou hast not withheld thy son, thine only son, from me. And Abraham lifted up his eyes, and looked, and behold, behind him a ram caught in the thicket by his horns. And Abraham went and took the ram, and offered him up for a burnt-offering in the stead of his son. 14And Abraham called the name of that place Jehovah-jireh. As it is said to this day, In the mount of Jehovah it shall be provided.
“And the angel of Jehovah called unto Abraham a second time out of heaven, and said, By myself have I sworn, saith Jehovah, because thou hast done this thing, and hast not withheld thy son, thine only son, that in blessing I will bless thee, and in multiplying I will multiply thy seed as the stars of the heavens, and as the sand which is upon the seashore. And thy seed shall possess the gate of his enemies. And in thy seed shall all the nations of the earth be blessed. Because thou hast obeyed my voice. So Abraham returned unto his young men, and they rose up and went together to Beer-sheba. And Abraham dwelt at Beer-sheba” American Standard Version.
Angela Ford of Searcy is the host of the “Keep It Positive for Life” show, a Christian motivation program featured Sundays on Beebe’s B2 Internet Radio during the syndicated “Power and Praise” broadcast. Visit angelasvilla.com.
