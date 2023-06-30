Romans 12:1-21 is important to Christians because it helps encourage and strengthen us.
Verses 1 and 2 inspire us with positivity. “Therefore, I urge you, brothers and sisters, in view of God’s mercy, to offer your bodies as a living sacrifice, holy and pleasing to God – this is your true and proper worship. Do not conform to the pattern of this world, but be transformed by the renewing of your mind. Then you will be able to test and approve what God’s will is – his good, pleasing and perfect will.”
Part of true and proper worship is keeping our bodies clean from recreational drugs, including tobacco products and excessive alcohol (2 Corinthians 7:1: “Therefore, since we have these promises, dear friends, let us purify ourselves from everything that contaminates body and spirit, perfecting holiness out of reverence for God.”), improper sexual activities (Romans 1:24: “Therefore God gave them over in the sinful desires of their hearts to sexual impurity for the degrading of their bodies with one another.”) and unholy thoughts and speech. (Ephesians 5:4: “Nor should there be obscenity, foolish talk or coarse joking, which are out of place, but rather thanksgiving.”)
Verses 3-8: “For by the grace given me I say to every one of you: Do not think of yourself more highly than you ought, but rather think of yourself with sober judgment, in accordance with the faith God has distributed to each of you. For just as each of us has one body with many members, and these members do not all have the same function, so in Christ we, though many, form one body, and each member belongs to all the others.
“We have different gifts, according to the grace given to each of us. If your gift is prophesying, then prophesy in accordance with your faith; if it is serving, then serve; if it is teaching, then teach; if it is to encourage, then give encouragement; if it is giving, then give generously; if it is to lead, do it diligently; if it is to show mercy, do it cheerfully.”
These are uplifting words to embolden us to stay loyal.
Verses 9-13 reassure us in this way: “Love must be sincere. Hate what is evil; cling to what is good. Be devoted to one another in love. Honor one another above yourselves. Never be lacking in zeal, but keep your spiritual fervor, serving the Lord. Be joyful in hope, patient in affliction, faithful in prayer. Share with the Lord’s people who are in need. Practice hospitality.”
God is giving us clear instructions. These commandments are not burdens. (see Matthew 11:28-30). They are our spiritual release from this world. (See 2 Corinthians 6:17.)
Verses 14-16 teach us to show our love with blessings and living in harmony with everyone. “Bless those who persecute you; bless and do not curse. Rejoice with those who rejoice; mourn with those who mourn. Live in harmony with one another. Do not be proud, but be willing to associate with people of low position. Do not be conceited.”
Romans 12:17-20 encourage us to live in peace: “Do not repay anyone evil for evil. Be careful to do what is right in the eyes of everyone. If it is possible, as far as it depends on you, live at peace with everyone. Do not take revenge, my dear friends, but leave room for God’s wrath, for it is written: ‘It is mine to avenge; I will repay,’ says the Lord. On the contrary: ‘If your enemy is hungry, feed him; if he is thirsty, give him something to drink. In doing this, you will heap burning coals on his head.’ (See also Proverbs 25:21-22.)
Heed the instruction in Romans 12:2: “Don’t let the world around you squeeze you into its own mold” (The New Testament in Modern English).
Until next time: Remember the words in Romans 12:21: “Do not be overcome by evil, but overcome evil with good.” Keep it positive.
Matthew 11:28-30: “Come to me, all you who are weary and burdened, and I will give you rest. Take my yoke upon you and learn from me, for I am gentle and humble in heart, and you will find rest for your souls. For my yoke is easy and my burden is light.”
2 Corinthians 6:17: Therefore, “Come out from them and be separate, says the Lord. Touch no unclean thing, and I will receive you.”
Proverbs 25:21-22: “If your enemy is hungry, give him food to eat; if he is thirsty, give him water to drink. In doing this, you will heap burning coals on his head, and the LORD will reward you.”
Angela Ford of Searcy is the creator of “Angela’s Kitchen,” a program featured on @Angelas_spot This program aims to teach easy ways to prepare meals, desserts and snacks. Visit tinyurl.com/2p8zcvwm.
