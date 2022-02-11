Jesus said in Mark 3:25: “If a house is divided against itself, that house will not be able to stand.”
As we read Matthew 12:22-28, consider carefully verse 25 of chapter 12. “Then one was brought to Him (Jesus) who was demon-possessed, blind and mute; and He (Jesus) healed him, so that the blind and mute man both spoke and saw. And all the multitudes were amazed and said, ‘Could this be the Son of David?’
“Now when the Pharisees heard it (the account) they said, ‘This fellow does not cast out demons except by Beelzebub, the ruler of the demons.’
“But Jesus knew their thoughts, and said to them: ‘Every kingdom divided against itself is brought to desolation, and every city or house divided against itself will not stand. If Satan casts out Satan, he is divided against himself. How then will his kingdom stand? And if I cast out demons by Beelzebub, by whom do your sons cast them out? Therefore they shall be your judges. But if I cast out demons by the Spirit of God, surely the kingdom of God has come upon you’.” (New King James Version)
Powerful words! Consider what Jesus is saying. If the house is divided or in chaos, that house does not belong to God. It is not a part of the heavenly kingdom. Think about everything that is going on in the world today. Satan is causing divisions among all humans. As Christians we know that’s not how God works. God is about unity.
Until next time. Ephesians 4:3-6 has some words of wisdom on which we can meditate: “Make every effort to keep the unity of the Spirit through the bond of peace. There is one body and one Spirit, just as you were called to one hope when you were called; one Lord, one faith, one baptism; one God and Father of all, who is over all and through all and in all.” Keep it positive.
Angela Ford of Searcy is the host of the “Keep It Positive for Life” show, a Christian motivation program featured Sundays on Beebe’s B2 Internet Radio during the syndicated “Power and Praise” broadcast. Visit angelasvilla.com.
