Is believing in God and Jesus Christ enough to be a Christian? Let’s consider the scripture in James 2:19: “You believe that there is one God. Good! Even the demons believe that – and shudder.” Clearly believing in God does not make someone a Christian.
James 1:22 encourages us: “Do not merely listen to the word, and so deceive yourselves. Do what it says.” As a Christian, we are called to action. We must do what the word of God says.
How do we maintain our belief in God? James 2:14-26 gives us insight:
“What good is it, my brothers and sisters, if someone claims to have faith but has no deeds? Can such faith save them? Suppose a brother or a sister is without clothes and daily food. If one of you says to them, ‘Go in peace; keep warm and well fed,’ but does nothing about their physical needs, what good is it? In the same way, faith by itself, if it is not accompanied by action, is dead.”
Yes, we need faith, but we need to also act. Our actions confirm our beliefs.
Vs. 18-19: “But someone will say, ‘You have faith; I have deeds.’ Show me your faith without deeds, and I will show you my faith by my deeds. You believe that there is one God. Good! Even the demons believe that – and shudder.”
It takes much more than believing that God exists to maintain our good standing with God.
Vs. 20: “You foolish person, do you want evidence that faith without deeds is useless?”
If all we exercise is faith and never put that faith to work, our deeds are counted as useless.
Vs. 21-22: “Was not our father Abraham considered righteous for what he did when he offered his son Isaac on the altar? You see that his faith and his actions were working together, and his faith was made complete by what he did.”
If we have faith and work with Holy Spirit, we can successfully complete our earthly assignments.
Vs. 23-24: “And the scripture was fulfilled that says, ‘Abraham believed God, and it was credited to him as righteousness,’ and he was called God’s friend. You see that a person is considered righteous by what they do and not by faith alone.”
When we allow the Holy Spirit to guide us into action, we may be considered as a righteous friend of God.
Vs. 25-26: ”In the same way, was not even Rahab the prostitute considered righteous for what she did when she gave lodging to the spies and sent them off in a different direction? As the body without the spirit is dead, so faith without deeds is dead.”
Until next time: Serve God faithfully with deeds so that we may be considered a righteous friend of God. Keep it positive.
Angela Ford of Searcy is the host of the “Keep It Positive for Life” show, a Christian motivation program, featured Sundays on Beebe’s B2 Internet Radio during the syndicated “Power and Praise” broadcast. Visit angelasvilla.com.
Angela Ford of Searcy is the host of the "Keep It Positive for Life" show, a Christian motivation program, featured Sundays on Beebe’s B2 Internet Radio during the syndicated "Power and Praise" broadcast. Visit angelasvilla.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.