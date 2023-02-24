Jesus said in Matthew 6:13: “And lead us not into temptation, but deliver us from the evil one.” Yes, we should pray for God to protect us from evil.
How is it possible for God to prevent us from falling into temptation and deliver us from Satan? 1 Corinthians 10:13 answers this question: “No temptation has overtaken you except what is common to mankind. And God is faithful; he will not let you be tempted beyond what you can bear. But when you are tempted, he will also provide a way out so that you can endure it.” God provides a way for us to be removed from temptation.
Our attitude is important. How? James 1:2 says “Consider it pure joy, my brothers and sisters, whenever you face trials of many kinds, because you know that the testing of your faith produces perseverance.” While we are facing trials, we must have and display the fruit of the spirit joy.
James 1:12 helps us in this way: “Blessed is the one who perseveres under trial because, having stood the test, that person will receive the crown of life that the Lord has promised to those who love him.” We must consider ourselves blessed when undergoing trials because the gift God has for us far surpasses the trials we must endure.
Never blame God for the temptation. We are taught in James 1:13-15: “When tempted, no one should say, “God is tempting me.” For God cannot be tempted by evil, nor does he tempt anyone; but each person is tempted when they are dragged away by their own evil desire and enticed. Then, after desire has conceived, it gives birth to sin; and sin, when it is full-grown, gives birth to death.” We are responsible for the temptation. We must not focus on what is tempting us. We must shift our focus to do God’s will.
Religion will not save us. James 1:26 and 27 highlights this thought: “Those who consider themselves religious and yet do not keep a tight rein on their tongues deceive themselves, and their religion is worthless. Religion that God our Father accepts as pure and faultless is this: to look after orphans and widows in their distress and to keep oneself from being polluted by the world.” We need to assist the downtrodden and keep ourselves from being influenced by the world.
Until next time: Our deliverance is coming. Keep doing the will of God. Overcome temptation with the help of Holy Spirit. Stop polluting yourselves with the world’s perspectives. Keep it positive.
Angela Ford of Searcy is the host of the “Keep It Positive for Life” show, a Christian motivation program, featured Sundays on Beebe’s B2 Internet Radio during the syndicated “Power and Praise” broadcast. Visit angelas villa.com.
Angela Ford of Searcy is the host of the "Keep It Positive for Life" show, a Christian motivation program, featured Sundays on Beebe’s B2 Internet Radio during the syndicated "Power and Praise" broadcast. Visit angelasvilla.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.