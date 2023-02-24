Jesus said in Matthew 6:13: “And lead us not into temptation, but deliver us from the evil one.” Yes, we should pray for God to protect us from evil.

How is it possible for God to prevent us from falling into temptation and deliver us from Satan? 1 Corinthians 10:13 answers this question: “No temptation has overtaken you except what is common to mankind. And God is faithful; he will not let you be tempted beyond what you can bear. But when you are tempted, he will also provide a way out so that you can endure it.” God provides a way for us to be removed from temptation.

Angela Ford of Searcy is the host of the "Keep It Positive for Life" show, a Christian motivation program, featured Sundays on Beebe’s B2 Internet Radio during the syndicated "Power and Praise" broadcast. Visit angelasvilla.com.

