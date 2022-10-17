Angela Ford: Crustless Mini Quiches

Crustless Mini Quiches
Gluten Free
6 large eggs
1 cup shredded cheese
1/2 cup milk
Sausage, deli turkey, veggies sauteed
Salt and pepper to taste
Directions: In a large bowl, scramble eggs and add the rest of the ingredients. Pour into paper-lined muffin tins. Place tins in a rimmed cookie sheet. Pour hot water 1/2 way up the baking sheet (about 3/4 cups water). Bake at 350 degrees Fahrenheit for 20-30 minutes. Check for doneness by inserting a clean knife into center. Remove the knife. If knife is clean, the quiches are done. Serve with a fresh sliced fruit and salad with Italian Salad Dressing. Great for brunch or on-the-go breakfast by themselves.
Use any cheese, just remember to adjust salt if using a salty cheese.
Add meat and/or veggies: fresh chopped tomatoes, onions, mushrooms, bell peppers, spinach, green beans, asparagus, ham, sausage, bacon, garlic, deli turkey. Cool before adding to egg mixture.
1/4 cup avocado oil
2 tablespoons granulated sugar
1/2 cup apple cider vinegar
1 teaspoon black pepper
1 teaspoon red pepper flake
1 teaspoon dried onion flakes
1 teaspoon dried garlic
1 teaspoon Italian seasoning
2 teaspoon salt
Directions: Place all ingredients in a container with a tight lid. Shake until mixed. Refrigerate for at least 2 hours before serving.
Any light-flavored oil, vinegar or salt will do.
Angela Ford of Searcy is the creator of “Angela’s Kitchen,” a program featured on the Hub1506 Channel. This program aims to teach easy ways to prepare meals, deserts and snacks. Visit angelasvilla.com.
