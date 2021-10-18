Angela Ford: Creamed Rice

2 cups cooked rice (leftover rice)
1 cup half and half
1/4 cup granulated sugar
1 tablespoon butter
1 teaspoon vanilla
Ground cinnamon (optional)
Directions: This is a dish my mother used to make as a quick breakfast on a Saturday morning.
In a large sauce pan on low heat, combine all ingredients in pan, stir and heat through for 20 minutes. Stir occasionally. Remove from heat. Add 1 teaspoon vanilla. Serve in bowls. Sprinkle with cinnamon.
