Angela Ford: Cream Puffs

Pastry ingredients:
1 cup water
1/2 cup butter (1 stick)
1 cup all-purpose flour
4 large eggs
Filling:
Whipped Cream
Directions: Heat oven to 400 degrees Fahrenheit. On stove top, bring water and butter to boil. Stir in flour. Stir vigorously over low heat for about 1 minute. The mixture will form a ball. Remove from heat. Beat in eggs. Add all at once. Beat until mixture is smooth.
Using an ice cream scoop or 1/4 cup drop dough onto parchment-lined baking sheet. Bake for 35 to 40 minutes until the puffs are golden brown. Remove from oven. Cool slightly. Gently cut off tops. Remove any soft dough. Fill puffs with whipped cream. Dust with confectioner’s sugar or drizzle with melted chocolate. Store in refrigerator up to 72 hours.
