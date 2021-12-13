Angela Ford: Cranberry Sauce

Ingredients:
1 bag fresh cranberries (rinsed and drained)
1 cup apple juice
1/2 teaspoon freshly grated clementine zest
3/4 cup firmly packed dark brown sugar
1/4 teaspoon freshly grated nutmeg
Directions: Place all ingredients in a medium skillet or sauce pan. Bring to boil. Turn down heat. Cook for 15 minutes, uncovered. Serve warm or chilled. Delicious.
