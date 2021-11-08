Angela Ford: Cornbread Dressing

If you’re interested in learning how to make cornbread dressing for your poultry dishes, we have a recipe you might want to try.
Ingredients:
60 grams minced celery (2 celery stalks)
60 grams minced onion (1 small onion)
2 tablespoons unsalted butter
8 cups cornbread cubed
2 slices toast (buttered and cubed) or 1/2 cup bread crumbs
4 tablespoons poultry seasoning
4 teaspoons rubbed sage
1 teaspoon salt (optional)
1 teaspoon black pepper
8 cups (2 liters) chicken or turkey broth
2 eggs beaten
Directions: Preheat oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit. In a skillet, saute celery and onion in butter over medium heat.
Combine celery, onion, cornbread, toast or crumbs and seasonings in large bowl. Add chicken broth one cup at a time, stirring, until mixture is moist.
Taste the mixture to check the seasoning. If satisfied with the flavor, continue to next step.
Beat 2 eggs then temper the eggs by stirring in some of the mixture. This prevents a gritty texture. Add tempered eggs and stir into mixture.
Pour mixture into 13x9 buttered dish.
Bake at 350 degrees Fahrenheit for 30 minutes. Take out and stir. Continue baking for 30 minutes until set and golden brown.
If using canned or packaged broth make sure it is low sodium.
If using fresh sage, double the amount listed.
