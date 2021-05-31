Angela Ford: Corn Chowder

Corn Chowder is a great way to utilize fresh corn. This chowder is rich and delicious. Here is how we do it:
Ingredients:
4 cups fresh or frozen corn
2 red potatoes peeled and chopped
1 red bell pepper chopped
1 medium onion chopped
1 teaspoon red pepper flakes
6 to 8 cups broth or water (broth veggie or chicken)
2 cups heavy cream or half and half
Salt and pepper to taste
Directions: On medium heat: In Dutch oven, saute bell pepper and onion in 2 tablespoons of broth until tender. Then add corn, potatoes, rest of the broth. Bring to boil for 5 minutes. Simmer for 30 minutes. Stir in cream. Salt and pepper to taste.
Garnish with cheese, chives and bacon,
Tip: Add grilled chicken.
1 teaspoon smoked paprika or chipotle pepper are great substitutes for red pepper flakes.
May substitute vegan non-dairy cashew cream or cashew yogurt unsweetened.
Video available at www.youtube.com/c/Hub1506Official
