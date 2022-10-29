Mark 8:14: “However, they forgot to take bread along, and they had nothing with them in the boat except for one loaf.”
Mark 8:15: Jesus issued a warning. “And he warned them in no uncertain terms: ‘Keep your eyes open; look out for the leaven of the Pharisees and the leaven of Herod.’”
Mark 8:16: “So they began arguing with one another over the fact that they had no bread.” The apostles totally ignored Jesus’ warning.
Mark 8:17: Jesus noticed the apostles were ignoring the lesson he was teaching them. “Noting this, he said to them: ‘Why do you argue over your having no bread? Do you not yet perceive and understand? Are your hearts still dull in understanding?’” The apostles heart condition has them focused on food for the physical body. They’ve shifted their focus from the miracle they just witnessed to fleshly concerns.
Mark 8:18: “Though having eyes, do you not see; and though having ears, do you not hear?” Jesus was basically saying they were spiritually blind and spiritually deaf.
Mark 8:18-19: Jesus asks another question: “‘Do you not remember when I broke the five loaves for the 5,000 men, how many baskets full of fragments you collected?’ They said to him: ‘Twelve.’” They still did not understand the point Jesus was making.
Mark 8:20: Jesus said, “‘When I broke the seven loaves for the 4,000 men, how many large baskets full of fragments did you take up?’ And they said to him: ‘Seven.’” The apostles answered correctly, but they still did not understand the lesson Jesus was teaching them.
Mark 8:21: “With that he said to them: ‘Do you not yet understand?’” What was Jesus asking the apostles?
Jesus wanted them to pay attention to the important things. In other words, Jesus wanted the apostles to focus on the spiritual lessons he was teaching them. This is true for us today. Hebrews 2:1 reminds us: “That is why it is necessary for us to pay more than the usual attention to the things we have heard, so that we never drift away.”
Until next time: Stay focused on the word of God, and live life according to the teachings of Jesus Christ (James 1:22). Keep it positive.
James 1:22: “Do not merely listen to the word, and so deceive yourselves. Do what it says.”
Angela Ford of Searcy is the host of the “Keep It Positive for Life” show, a Christian motivation program featured Sundays on Beebe’s B2 Internet Radio during the syndicated “Power and Praise” broadcast. Visit angelasvilla.com.
