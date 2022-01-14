John 8:31-47 discusses the dispute over whose children Jesus’ opponents are. What does that mean? We are either Satan’s children or God’s children. Studying these scriptures will give us clear answers.
Previously, we studied John 8:12-30. Vs. 30 stated, “Even as he spoke, many believed in him.”
V. 31-32: To the Jews who had believed him, Jesus said, “If you hold to my teaching, you are really my disciples. Then you will know the truth, and the truth will set you free.”
V. 33: They answered him, “We are Abraham’s descendants and have never been slaves of anyone. How can you say that we shall be set free?”
V. 34-38: Jesus replied, “Very truly I tell you, everyone who sins is a slave to sin. Now a slave has no permanent place in the family, but a son belongs to it forever. So if the Son sets you free, you will be free indeed. I know that you are Abraham’s descendants. Yet you are looking for a way to kill me, because you have no room for my word. I am telling you what I have seen in the Father’s presence, and you are doing what you have heard from your father.”
V.39-41: “Abraham is our father,” they answered. “If you were Abraham’s children,” said Jesus, “then you would do what Abraham did. 40 As it is, you are looking for a way to kill me, a man who has told you the truth that I heard from God. Abraham did not do such things. You are doing the works of your own father.” “We are not illegitimate children,” they protested. “The only Father we have is God himself.”
V. 42-47 Jesus said to them, “If God were your Father, you would love me, for I have come here from God. I have not come on my own; God sent me. Why is my language not clear to you? Because you are unable to hear what I say. You belong to your father, the devil, and you want to carry out your father’s desires. He was a murderer from the beginning, not holding to the truth, for there is no truth in him. When he lies, he speaks his native language, for he is a liar and the father of lies. Yet because I tell the truth, you do not believe me! Can any of you prove me guilty of sin? If I am telling the truth, why don’t you believe me? Whoever belongs to God hears what God says. The reason you do not hear is that you do not belong to God.”
These scriptures in John 8:42-47 are vital to our spiritual well-being. We need to embrace them, study them, live by them. It’s as simple as this. Jesus said, “You belong to your father, the devil, and you want to carry out your father’s desires.”
Liars belong to Satan. If we spread lies (gossip), believe lies, listen to lies, we belong to Satan. Think about all the traditions that are celebrated and the lies associated with those traditions. Easter and the Easter bunny, Christmas and Santa Claus, the Tooth Fairy. We cannot be a part of lies if we belong to God by means of Jesus Christ’s sacrifice.
If we continue in these traditions of man, treating them as commandments of God (Mark 7:8,9), we will sever our relationship with God and Jesus Christ.
Until next time. Be honest. Keep it positive.
Footnotes
1. John 8:38 Or “presence. Therefore do what you have heard from the Father.”
2. John 8:39 Some early manuscripts read “If you are Abraham’s children,” said Jesus, “Then ...
Angela Ford of Searcy is the host of the “Keep It Positive for Life” show, a Christian motivation program featured Sundays on Beebe’s B2 Internet Radio during the syndicated “Power and Praise” broadcast. Visit angelasvilla.com.
Log In
