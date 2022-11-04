This is the fourth lesson of the Mark chapter 8 series.

Mark 8:22 -25 shares a beautiful healing from Jesus Christ: “Now they put in at Bethsaida. Here people brought him a blind man, and they pleaded with him to touch him. And he took the blind man by the hand and brought him outside the village. After spitting on his eyes, he laid his hands on him and asked him: ‘Do you see anything?’ The man looked up and said: ‘I see people, but they look like trees walking about.’ Again he laid his hands on the man’s eyes, and the man saw clearly. His sight was restored, and he could see everything distinctly.”

Angela Ford of Searcy is the host of the "Keep It Positive for Life" show, a Christian motivation program featured Sundays on Beebe’s B2 Internet Radio during the syndicated "Power and Praise" broadcast. Visit angelasvilla.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.