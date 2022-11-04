This is the fourth lesson of the Mark chapter 8 series.
Mark 8:22 -25 shares a beautiful healing from Jesus Christ: “Now they put in at Bethsaida. Here people brought him a blind man, and they pleaded with him to touch him. And he took the blind man by the hand and brought him outside the village. After spitting on his eyes, he laid his hands on him and asked him: ‘Do you see anything?’ The man looked up and said: ‘I see people, but they look like trees walking about.’ Again he laid his hands on the man’s eyes, and the man saw clearly. His sight was restored, and he could see everything distinctly.”
Wow! Jesus spit on the man’s eyes before he laid his hands on the man to heal him. Jesus healed the man the first time. The man was no longer blind. When Jesus laid his hands on the man the second time, the man could see clearly.
What’s the lesson for us? When someone has been hardhearted for many years, it will take more than one lesson to heal. We must demonstrate patience and diligence. While we teach people, we must ask them what they understand about the lessons. This way we can help to adjust their thinking. (See Acts 18:24-26)
Mark 8:26 continues: “So he sent him home, saying: ‘Do not enter into the village.’” Jesus commanded the man to avoid the village and go straight home.
Until next time: Be patient with people. Preach to people to help them see the truth. Keep it positive.
Acts 18:24-26: “Meanwhile a Jew named Apollos, a native of Alexandria, came to Ephesus. He was a learned man, with a thorough knowledge of the Scriptures. He had been instructed in the way of the Lord, and he spoke with great fervor and taught about Jesus accurately, though he knew only the baptism of John. He began to speak boldly in the synagogue. When Priscilla and Aquila heard him, they invited him to their home and explained to him the way of God more adequately” (NIV).
Angela Ford of Searcy is the host of the “Keep It Positive for Life” show, a Christian motivation program featured Sundays on Beebe’s B2 Internet Radio during the syndicated “Power and Praise” broadcast. Visit angelasvilla.com.
