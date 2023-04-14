The Gospel of Luke recorded these wise words of Jesus Christ: “A reasoning entered among them as to who would be the greatest of them. Jesus, knowing the reasoning of their hearts, took a young child, set it beside him and said to them: ‘Whoever receives this young child on the basis of my name receives me too, and whoever receives me receives him also that sent me forth. For he that conducts himself as a lesser one among all of you is the one that is great.’” Luke 9:46-48 (NWT) Jesus helped the apostles to see the need for humility.
How can this be accomplished? We need to focus on the greatness of God. We are nothing compared to Him. We are weak, small, and perishable. God is awesome, strong, wise, and lives forever.
God has an insurmountable wealth of knowledge. “O the depth of God’s riches and wisdom and knowledge! How unsearchable his judgments are and beyond tracing out his ways are!” Romans 11:33 Our knowledge is limited. There is an old wife’s tale: “The more you know. The more you know you don’t know.”
God is humble. He calls us his fellow workers in 1 Corinthians 3:9. “For we are God’s fellow workers…” Image a father who has a 4-year-old child helping him build something. This is how we are with our Heavenly Father. Our humility will help make us good and useful servants of God.
Until next time: focus on being the lesser one. Cultivate humility. Keep it positive.
Angela Ford of Searcy is the host of the "Keep It Positive for Life" show, a Christian motivation program featured Sundays on Beebe’s B2 Internet Radio during the syndicated "Power and Praise" broadcast. Visit tinyurl.com/2p8zcvwm.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.