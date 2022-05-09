Angela Ford: Confetti Ramen Noodles 

2 packs ramen noodles any flavor (1 pack per person)
2 cups water
1 tablespoon oil or butter
1 small onion chopped
1/4 cup bell pepper chopped
1 carrot shredded
1 can corn
1/2 cup frozen English peas
1 teaspoon Better than Bouillon or 1 bouillon cube
Directions: In a medium saucepan on medium high heat:
Step 1: Saute veggies except frozen peas and corn for 1 minute in oil or butter.
Step 2: Add bouillon. Add water. Add corn.
Step 3: Bring water to boil. Add seasoning packets from the noodles.
Step 4: Add noodles and cook to desired tenderness. Add peas and carrots. Heat through.
Step 5: Serve and eat.
Tip: Add leftover chicken, turkey or beef. Sprinkle with Parmesan cheese.
Angela Ford of Searcy is the creator of “Angela’s Kitchen,” a program featured on the Hub1506 Channel. This program aims to teach easy ways to prepare meals, deserts and snacks. Visit angelasvilla.com.
