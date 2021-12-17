Commit yourself to studying the Bible every day. Here are a few scriptures to help you get started:
Study the Bible daily: Joshua 1:8 – “Study this Book of Instruction continually. Meditate on it day and night so you will be sure to obey everything written in it. Only then will you prosper and succeed in all you do”
Psalm 1:1-3 – “Oh, the joys of those who do not follow the advice of the wicked, or stand around with Sinners, or join in with mockers. But they delight in the law of the Lord, meditating on it day and night. They are like trees planted along the riverbank, bearing fruit each season. Their leaves never wither, and they prosper in all they do.”
Love enemies: Matthew 5:44 – “But I say to you, love [that is, unselfishly seek the best or higher good for] your enemies and pray for those who persecute you.” (Amplified Bible)
Golden Rule: Matthew 7:12 – “So in everything, do to others what you would have them do to you, for this sums up the Law and the Prophets” (NIV)
Prayer: Matthew 6:9-15 – “This, then, is how you should pray: ‘Our Father in heaven, hallowed be your name, your kingdom come, your will be done, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us today our daily bread. And forgive us our debts, as we also have forgiven our debtors. And lead us not into temptation, but deliver us from the evil one.’ For if you forgive other people when they sin against you, your heavenly Father will also forgive you. But if you do not forgive others their sins, your Father will not forgive your sins.” (NIV)
1 Thessalonians 5:17 – “Pray incessantly!” (NWT)
Jeremiah 29:12 – “Then you will call upon me and come and pray to me, and I will hear you” (ESV)
Hyprocrisy: Matthew 6:1 – “Be careful not to practice your righteousness in front of others to be seen by them. If you do, you will have no reward from your Father in heaven.” (NIV)
Until next time: Keep it positive.
Angela Ford of Searcy is the host of the “Keep It Positive for Life” show, a Christian motivation program featured Sundays on Beebe’s B2 Internet Radio during the syndicated “Power and Praise” broadcast. Visit angelasvilla.com.
