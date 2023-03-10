Jesus called himself the light of the world. We find this message in John 8:12: “Then Jesus spoke again to them, saying: ‘I am the light of the world. Whoever follows me will by no means walk in darkness, but will possess the light of life.’”

Becoming a Christian means getting out of the darkness of this murky evil world. Please accept this invitation and come into the light.

Angela Ford of Searcy is the host of the "Keep It Positive for Life" show, a Christian motivation program, featured Sundays on Beebe’s B2 Internet Radio during the syndicated "Power and Praise" broadcast. Visit angelasvilla.com.

