Jesus called himself the light of the world. We find this message in John 8:12: “Then Jesus spoke again to them, saying: ‘I am the light of the world. Whoever follows me will by no means walk in darkness, but will possess the light of life.’”
Becoming a Christian means getting out of the darkness of this murky evil world. Please accept this invitation and come into the light.
God wants the best for us because he loves us. (John 3:16: “For God loved the world so much that he gave his only begotten Son, so that everyone exercising faith in him might not be destroyed but have everlasting life.”)
All we have to do is turn around and accept his way of life in all that we do. (Ezekiel 33:11: “Tell them, ‘As surely as I am alive,’ declares the Sovereign Lord Jehovah, ‘I take no pleasure in the death of the wicked, but rather that someone wicked changes his way and keeps living. Turn back, turn back from your bad ways, for why should you die, O house of Israel?’”)
Until next time: Meditate on Jesus’ wise and wonderful counsel in Matthew 5:14-16: “You are the light of the world. A city cannot be hid when located on a mountain. People light a lamp and set it, not under a basket, but on the lampstand, and it shines on all those in the house. Likewise, let your light shine before men, so that they may see your fine works and give glory to your Father who is in the heavens” (New World Translation). Keep it positive.
Angela Ford of Searcy is the host of the “Keep It Positive for Life” show, a Christian motivation program, featured Sundays on Beebe’s B2 Internet Radio during the syndicated “Power and Praise” broadcast. Visit angelasvilla.com.
