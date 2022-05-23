Angela Ford: Coconut Cookies Vegan

1 cup coconut shredded
1 tablespoon granulated sugar
2 tablespoons coconut milk (not cream)
1 teaspoon vanilla
Pinch of kosher salt
Directions: Preheat oven 350 degrees Fahrenheit. In a mixing bowl: Stir together all ingredients. Drop by tablespoonful onto parchment-lined cookie sheets. Bake 15 minutes. Cool completely. Enjoy.
Angela Ford of Searcy is the creator of “Angela’s Kitchen,” a program featured on the Hub1506 Channel. This program aims to teach easy ways to prepare meals, deserts and snacks. Visit angelasvilla.com.
