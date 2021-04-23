Jesus said, “For the mouth speaks what the heart is full of” (Matthew 12:34b). If we find ourselves speaking negatively more often than we speak positive words, we should take inventory of our hearts.
Let’s consider some questions to help us become more positive and to use our speech to build up rather than tear down.
What is your heart filled with (Matthew 12:34b)? Do you use gratitude words like please and thank you to show others respect (John 11:41)? When talking with people, do you always dominate the conversation with topics that concern you (James 1:19)? Are you interested in the feelings and thoughts of other people (Philippians 2:3,4)? Do you use the knowledge about others to encourage them or to discourage them (Proverbs 15:1,2)? Do you use profanity (Luke 6:45, James 3:10,11)? Do you purposely and knowingly tell lies (John 8:44)?
People often contact me to ask my opinion about the problems going on in the world. The scriptures in 2 Timothy 3:1-5 can help us understand why we are facing these issues.
As Christians, we can use the scriptures to help us maintain a positive outlook on life; therefore uplifting the people with whom we come in contact.
James 1:19 – “My dear brothers and sisters, take note of this: Everyone should be quick to listen, slow to speak and slow to become angry,”
Philippians 2:3, 4 – “Do nothing out of selfish ambition or vain conceit. Rather, in humility value others above yourselves, not looking to your own interests but each of you to the interests of the others.”
Proverbs 15:1, 2 – “A gentle answer turns away wrath, but a harsh word stirs up anger. The tongue of the wise adorns knowledge, but the mouth of the fool gushes folly.”
Luke 6:45 – “A good man brings good things out of the good stored up in his heart, and an evil man brings evil things out of the evil stored up in his heart. For the mouth speaks what the heart is full of.”
James 3:10, 11 – “Out of the same mouth come praise and cursing. My brothers and sisters, this should not be. Can both fresh water and salt water flow from the same spring?”
John 8:44 – “You belong to your father, the devil, and you want to carry out your father’s desires. He was a murderer from the beginning, not holding to the truth, for there is no truth in him. When he lies, he speaks his native language, for he is a liar and the father of lies.”
It is paramount that Christians use the scriptures to help maintain a positive outlook on life and uplift those with whom we come in contact. Review the scriptures. Inculcate them so that they are embedded in your heart and memories.
Until next time read your Bible, pray, stay healthy, remain safe and, above all, keep it positive.
