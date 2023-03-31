As Christians, we need to be very careful and research the holidays or any activity before we delve into the celebration of them.

Did you know that yoga is a religion? Yoga is a Hindu theistic philosophy teaching the suppression of all activity of body, mind and will in order that the self may realize its distinction from them and attain liberation. Those exercises are a system of physical postures, breathing techniques, and sometimes meditation derived from yoga but often practiced independently especially in Western cultures to promote physical and emotional well-being.

Angela Ford of Searcy is the host of the "Keep It Positive for Life" show, a Christian motivation program, featured Sundays on Beebe’s B2 Internet Radio during the syndicated "Power and Praise" broadcast. Visit angelasvilla.com.

