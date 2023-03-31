As Christians, we need to be very careful and research the holidays or any activity before we delve into the celebration of them.
Did you know that yoga is a religion? Yoga is a Hindu theistic philosophy teaching the suppression of all activity of body, mind and will in order that the self may realize its distinction from them and attain liberation. Those exercises are a system of physical postures, breathing techniques, and sometimes meditation derived from yoga but often practiced independently especially in Western cultures to promote physical and emotional well-being.
Easter and Christmas have pagan roots as discussed in the Britannica encyclopedia. The English word Easter, which parallels the German word Ostern, is of uncertain origin.
One view, expounded by the Venerable Bede in the eighth century, was that it derived from Eostre, or Eostrae, the Anglo-Saxon goddess of spring and fertility. This view presumes – as does the view associating the origin of Christmas on Dec. 25 with pagan celebrations of the winter solstice – that Christians appropriated pagan names and holidays for their highest festivals. Given the determination with which Christians combated all forms of paganism (the belief in multiple deities), this appears a rather dubious presumption.
Jesus’ words in Luke 22:19: “And he took bread, gave thanks and broke it, and gave it to them, saying, ‘This is my body given for you; do this in remembrance of me’” (NIV).
1 Corinthians 11:24: “and when he had given thanks, he broke it and said, ‘This is my body, which is for you; do this in remembrance of me’” (NIV).
Jesus teaches us in Mark 7:8-9: “You disregard and neglect the commandment of God, and cling [faithfully] to the tradition of men.” He was also saying to them, “You are experts at setting aside and nullifying the commandment of God in order to keep your [man-made] tradition and regulation.” (Amplified Bible).
Until next time, heed the warning in 2 Corinthians 6:17: “’So come out from among unbelievers and be separate,’ says the Lord, ‘and do not touch what is unclean; And I will graciously receive you and welcome you [with favor]’” (Amplified Bible). Keep it positive.
Angela Ford of Searcy is the host of the “Keep It Positive for Life” show, a Christian motivation program, featured Sundays on Beebe’s B2 Internet Radio during the syndicated “Power and Praise” broadcast. Visit angelasvilla.com.
Angela Ford of Searcy is the host of the "Keep It Positive for Life" show, a Christian motivation program, featured Sundays on Beebe’s B2 Internet Radio during the syndicated "Power and Praise" broadcast. Visit angelasvilla.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.