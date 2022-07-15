Christians need to strive to imitate God by following Jesus Christ every day.
How are we able to imitate God and Jesus Christ? The Bible gives us the knowledge.
1 John 4:7 encourages Christians in this way: “Dear friends, let us love one another, for love comes from God. Everyone who loves has been born of God and knows God.” Love one another. How encouraging!
Christians must obey all of God’s commandments and teach others to obey all commandments. We are taught these valuable lessons in Matthew 28:19,20: “Therefore go and make disciples of all nations, baptizing them in the name of the Father and of the Son and of the Holy Spirit, and teaching them to obey everything I have commanded you. And surely I am with you always, to the very end of the age.”
James 4:8 says this: “Come near to God and he will come near to you. Wash your hands, you sinners, and purify your hearts, you double-minded.” We must initiate a relationship with our heavenly Father. He wants us to be spiritually close to him. If we attempt to draw near to him, he will come near to us. It is imperative that we stop purposefully sinning, stop doubting God or being double-minded (Psalm 56:3: ”When I am afraid, I put my trust in you.”)
How can we purify or change our hearts? Fill it with love. Matthew 22:37: “Jesus replied: ‘Love the Lord your God with all your heart and with all your soul and with all your mind.’ This is the first and greatest commandment.”
We need to focus on the teachings from the Bible as taught in Jonah 1:8: “Keep this Book of the Law always on your lips; meditate on it day and night, so that you may be careful to do everything written in it. Then you will be prosperous and successful.”
Until next time: Meditate on these scriptures to help build our Christian faith. Keep reading the Bible. This will help us draw nearer to God. Keep it positive.
Angela Ford of Searcy is the host of the “Keep It Positive for Life” show, a Christian motivation program featured Sundays on Beebe’s B2 Internet Radio during the syndicated “Power and Praise” broadcast. Visit angelasvilla.com.
