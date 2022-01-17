Angela Ford: Chocolate Truffles

8 oz 92 percent bittersweet chocolate
8 oz 72 percent semisweet chocolate
1 cup heavy cream
1/2 teaspoon double-strength vanilla extract
Cocoa powder, confectioner’s sugar, finely chopped almonds, toasted coconut (optional)
Directions:
1. Chop the chocolates finely with a sharp knife. Place them in a heat-proof mixing bowl.
2. Heat the cream in a small saucepan until it just boils. Turn off the heat and allow the cream to sit for 20 seconds. Pour the cream through a fine-meshed sieve into the bowl with chocolate. With a wire whisk, slowly stir the cream and chocolates together until the chocolate is completely melted. Whisk in the vanilla. Set aside at room temperature for 1 hour.
3. With 2 teaspoons, spoon round balls of the chocolate mixture onto a baking sheet lined with parchment paper. Refrigerate for 30 minutes, until firm. Roll each dollop of chocolate in your hands to form a ball. Roll in confectioners’ sugar, cocoa powder, chopped, toasted coconut or finely chopped almonds. These will keep refrigerated for weeks, but serve at room temperature.
Angela Ford of Searcy is the creator of “Angela’s Kitchen,” a program featured on the Hub1506 Channel. This program aims to teach easy ways to prepare meals, deserts, and snacks. Visit angelasvilla.com.
