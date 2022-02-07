Angela Ford: Chocolate Puff Pastries

These pastries are light, flaky and melt-in-your-mouth decadence. Simple enough to enjoy during the week night. Elegant enough for a fancy dinner dessert.
1 box frozen puff pastry (thawed per package directions)
2 packages 3.5 oz (100 g) good dark chocolate 70 percent, 72 percent, 75 percent works best
Directions: Preheat oven 400 degrees Fahrenheit. Cut thawed pastry into six rectangles. Place one square of chocolate in each serving. Then, place the pastries on a lined baking sheet. Bake for 15 to 20 minutes or until golden brown. Chocolate will be hot, gooey and delicious. After the pastry cools for 10 minutes, melt additional chocolate and use a fork to drizzle over the pastry. Sprinkle with powdered sugar.
Angela Ford of Searcy is the creator of “Angela’s Kitchen,” a program featured on the Hub1506 Channel. This program aims to teach easy ways to prepare meals, deserts and snacks. Visit angelasvilla.com.
