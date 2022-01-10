Angela Ford: Chicken Verde

This is a delicious and simple recipe that contains easy to find ingredients that you probably already have in your freezer, cabinets and produce drawer.
Preheat oven to 375 degrees Fahrenheit
In a 13x9 glass container, add the following:
1 cup uncooked rice
1 1/2 cups water or broth
1/2 cup chopped onions
Directions; Stir to combine ingredients. Place chicken breast on top of rice.
Pour 1 15.7-ounce jar Verde sauce over chicken and rice. Season to taste. Cover dish with foil.
Bonus recipe: Use 15.7-ounce jar guacamole salsa or cream of mushroom soup. Add veggies like broccoli for a complete meal in one dish.
Bake until chicken is completely done.
Tip: Frozen chicken usually takes 70-90 minutes in 375 degrees Fahrenheit oven.
Per USDA: The minimum oven temperature to use when cooking chicken is 325 degrees Fahrenheit (162.8 degrees Celsius). Using a food thermometer is the only sure way of knowing if your food has reached a high-enough temperature to destroy foodborne bacteria. All poultry should reach a safe minimum internal temperature of 165 degrees Fahrenheit (73.9 degrees Celsius) as measured with a food thermometer.
Angela Ford of Searcy is the creator of “Angela’s Kitchen,” a program featured on the Hub1506 Channel. This program aims to teach easy ways to prepare meals, deserts and snacks. Visit angelasvilla.com.
