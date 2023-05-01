Angela Ford: Chicken and Dumplings

1 whole chicken cooked and shredded (rotisserie chicken is good for a short cut)
1 celery stalk washed and sliced
1 whole chicken cooked and shredded (rotisserie chicken is good for a short cut)
1 celery stalk washed and sliced
2 medium carrots or 1 large carrot washed, scrubbed, peeled and sliced
1 medium onion chopped
6 to 8 cups chicken broth (homemade or store bought)
Season to taste with granulated garlic, salt, pepper, dry minced onion, dried parsley
Soup directions: Place all ingredients in a Dutch oven over medium high heat. Bring to boil. Reduce heat. Simmer for 20 minutes.
Dumpling directions: In a mixing bowl, stir together 1 cup self-rising flour, 1 teaspoon dried parsley (2 teaspoons fresh chopped parsley) and pepper. Add 1 to 2 cups broth until dough is thick enough to drop by teaspoonfuls into low-boiling chicken broth. If too much broth was poured, add more self-rising flour.
For flat dumplings, place dough on lightly floured surface. Knead about 10 times. Cut dough into desired shape. Drop into low-boiling chicken broth. Enjoy!
This recipe makes about 2 dozen dumplings. Need more? This recipe can be doubled.
Angela Ford of Searcy is the creator of “Angela’s Kitchen,” a program featured on @Angelas_spot This program aims to teach easy ways to prepare meals, desserts and snacks. Visit tinyurl.com/2p8zcvwm.
