Cheesy delight
Ingredients:
1 pound ground meat cooked, seasoned, drained
1 small onion sliced thinly
5 mini bell peppers sliced thinly (1 medium bell pepper or 1/2 large bell pepper)
2 cloves garlic smashed or minced
Salt and pepper to taste
1 baguette sliced in half lengthwise
Gravy:
1 tablespoon olive oil
1 tablespoon flour or cornstarch
1 beef bouillon cube, crushed (optional if substituting with broth)
1 cup water (optional substitute with broth)
Salt and pepper to taste
Cheese:
1/4 cup shredded parmesan cheese
1 fresh mozzarella ball sliced
Directions: In large skillet, on medium high heat, add 1 tablespoon olive oil, saute aromatics until soft. Remove from heat.
Add gravy ingredients with exception of water. Cook and stir until flour is brown. Lower heat. Add water, bouillon and whisk. (Substitute broth for bouillon and water.) Once the gravy has thickened: Add meat and 1/2 the aromatics. Taste for seasoning. Season to taste. Heat through.
Slice open baguette lengthwise. Hallow out the baguette. Fill both sides with shredded parmesan cheese. Place meat mixture on bottom half of the baguette. Then top with remaining aromatics. Top with sliced mozzarella. Place in 350 degrees Fahrenheit preheated oven for 20 minutes or until cheese is bubbly and golden brown.
Bonus recipe: Place meat mixture and sauteed aromatics in baking dish. Top with parmesan and mozzarella. Bake as directed above.
Angela Ford of Searcy is the creator of “Angela’s Kitchen,” a program featured on the Hub1506 Channel. This program aims to teach easy ways to prepare meals, deserts and snacks. Visit angelasvilla.com.
Log In
