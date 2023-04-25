Angela Ford: Cheesy Crunchy Baked Artichoke Hearts

In a large mixing bowl, stir together:
3 cups medium or large artichoke hearts drained and cut in half (4 cups whole small artichoke hearts, drained)
In a large mixing bowl, stir together:
3 cups medium or large artichoke hearts drained and cut in half (4 cups whole small artichoke hearts, drained)
1 lemon juiced
1 tablespoon fresh lemon zest(Substitute with 2 tablespoons fresh-squeezed lemon juice)
1/4 cup chopped onion
2 cloves garlic minced (substitute 1 tablespoon granulated garlic)
1 tablespoon Italian seasoning
1 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes
Salt and pepper to taste (remember Parmesan is a salty cheese)
In a small mixing bowl, stir together:
1/4 cup Parmesan shredded
2/3 cup Panko bread crumbs
2 tablespoons butter melted
Directions: Preheat oven 400 degrees Fahrenheit. Butter oven-proof baking dish. Add seasoned hearts. Spread in a single layer. Top with bread crumb mixture. Bake for 15-20 minutes. Enjoy while warm.
Marinated artichokes may be used. Drain them well.
Angela Ford of Searcy is the creator of “Angela’s Kitchen,” a program featured on the Hub1506 Channel. This program aims to teach easy ways to prepare meals, deserts and snacks. Visit angelasvilla.com.
