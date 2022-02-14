Angela Ford: Cheesy Baked Ziti

This recipe was developed for busy days with few ingredients and easy cleanup. It’s fancy enough for Sunday company and easy enough for a quick weekday meal.
1 pound ziti (cooked)
Meat layer: On stove top on medium high, heat thoroughly together:
1-pound browned seasoned ground meat (drained)
2 to 4 cups marinara sauce (homemade or store bought)
Cheese layer: Combine in medium bowl:
1 small container cottage cheese
1 16 oz. block mozzarella cheese (shredded)
2 teaspoons Italian seasoning (we made our own)
1 to 2 teaspoons granulated garlic
Salt and pepper to taste
Topping: 1/2 cup freshly grated Parmesan cheese
1 cup mozzarella shredded
Directions: In 9x13 baking dish layer pasta, sauce and cheese ingredients. Cover with foil. Bake at 375 degrees Fahrenheit for 60 minutes. Remove foil. Cover with favorite cheese. Place in oven. Bake for 15 minutes or until cheese is melted, bubbly and golden brown.
If you have leftovers, it’s great the next day for lunch or dinner.
Angela Ford of Searcy is the creator of “Angela’s Kitchen,” a program featured on the Hub1506 Channel. This program aims to teach easy ways to prepare meals, deserts and snacks. Visit angelasvilla.com.
