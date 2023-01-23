Angela Ford: Caramel Sauce

Caramel Sauce
Ingredients
Updated: January 24, 2023 @ 4:59 am
Ingredients
4 tablespoons unsalted butter, cold
1/2 cup heavy whipping cream
1 cup dark brown sugar packed
1/4 teaspoon salt
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
Directions: In a microwavable safe dish: stir together all ingredients except salt and vanilla. Microwave 2 minutes in 30-second intervals until butter is melted. Stir after each 30-second interval. Mixture will be golden in color.
Add salt and vanilla.
Serve over ice cream. Drizzle over cheesecake. Delicious.
Bonus recipe: Use an electric mixer and whip in some confectioner’s sugar to make a caramel frosting.
Angela Ford of Searcy is the creator of “Angela’s Kitchen,” a program featured on the Hub1506 Channel. This program aims to teach easy ways to prepare meals, deserts and snacks. Visit angelasvilla.com.
