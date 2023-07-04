Angela Ford: Caramel Lollipops

- 1/2 cup brown sugar
- 1/4 cup dark syrup Karo
- 1/4 cup unsalted butter
- 1/4 teaspoon salt
- 1/2 teaspoon vanilla
- 1/4 teaspoon baking soda
Directions: Line silicone baking liner with lollipop sticks. In a large non-stick sauce pan over medium heat: Add brown sugar, dark syrup, butter and salt. Stir constantly while bringing the mixture to a boil. Once the mixture comes to a boil, stop stirring. Allow to boil for 5 minutes. Remove from heat. Immediately add vanilla and soda. Stir until smooth and creamy. Pour the caramel mixture over the lollipop sticks. Allow to cool and set at room temperature for 30 minutes. Wrap individually for gift giving.
