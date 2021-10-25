Angela Ford: Caramel Apples

Ingredients
4-5 apples (wash, dry, and remove stems; apples are best at room temperature)
1-11 oz bag caramels (remove outer wrap)
2 tablespoons half and half (may substitute with water, but the half and half give the apples a richer flavor and texture)
4-5 popsicle sticks or lollipop sticks
Directions: Place unwrapped caramels and half and half in a microwave-safe dish. Microwave on high 1 minute. Stir. Microwave on high for 30 seconds. Stir. If not completely melted, return to microwave in 10-second intervals until the caramels are melted.
Holding the lollipop stick: Carefully place an apple in the caramel. Use a spoon to cover the entire apple. Repeat until all the apples are completely covered with the melted caramel. Place the apples on a plastic lined cookie sheet. After decorating the apples with nuts, candy, sprinkles, mini-chocolate chips, coconut if desired. Refrigerate for 1 hour. Enjoy.
Keep it safe. Use pot holders to prevent accidental burns. Melted caramel is very hot. Keep away from minors.
