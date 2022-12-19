Angela Ford: Candied Ginger Carrots

4 to 6 large fresh carrots rinsed, scrubbed, peeled, sliced (bag of baby carrots)
Directions: In a Dutch oven on medium high heat, add water, salt and carrots. Bring to a boil. Cover. Reduce heat to low for 15 minutes until carrots are tender. Pour off most of the water, leaving approximately 4 tablespoons. Add ginger, brown sugar, cinnamon and butter. Simmer on low 5 to 10 minutes. Serve with baked chicken or pork chops.
Angela Ford of Searcy is the creator of "Angela's Kitchen," a program featured on the Hub1506 Channel. This program aims to teach easy ways to prepare meals, deserts and snacks. Visit angelasvilla.com.
