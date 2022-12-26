Angela Ford: Cabbage Rolls

1 large head of cabbage (10 -16 large leaves or 2 per person. Will need more leaves to cover the rolls before baking)
2 cups water (add bullion) or broth
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Get access to all online stories and the electronic edition!
One Day: 1.00
4Weeks: 10.00
12Weeks: 27.00
24Weeks: 45.00
52Weeks: 75.00
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|One Day
|$1.00
|for 1 day
|4 Weeks
|$10.00
|for 28 days
|12 Weeks
|$27.00
|for 84 days
|24 Weeks
|$45.00
|for 168 days
|52 Weeks
|$75.00
|for 365 days
Verify your print or online subscription account here. Full week print subscribers are entitled to FREE unlimited online and eEdition access through The Daily Citizen All-Access.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Get access to all online stories and the electronic edition!
One Day: 1.00
4Weeks: 10.00
12Weeks: 27.00
24Weeks: 45.00
52Weeks: 75.00
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|One Day
|$1.00
|for 1 day
|4 Weeks
|$10.00
|for 28 days
|12 Weeks
|$27.00
|for 84 days
|24 Weeks
|$45.00
|for 168 days
|52 Weeks
|$75.00
|for 365 days
Verify your print or online subscription account here. Full week print subscribers are entitled to FREE unlimited online and eEdition access through The Daily Citizen All-Access.
1 large head of cabbage (10 -16 large leaves or 2 per person. Will need more leaves to cover the rolls before baking)
2 cups water (add bullion) or broth
1 pound ground beef, chicken, turkey or sausage
1 bell pepper diced
1 small onion diced
1 large clove or 2 small cloves garlic minced
Salt and pepper to taste
1 teaspoon turmeric
1 teaspoon red pepper flakes
1 teaspoon oregano
1 teaspoon granulated garlic
1 teaspoon dried chives
1 teaspoon smoked paprika
8 or 12 oz can tomato sauce
8 oz Mozzarella, Monterey jack, and/or Parmesan cheese
Directions: In large pot, add water with bullion or broth and large cabbage leaves. Bring to boil. Reduce to simmer. Cover with lid. Cook for 10 minutes, until the leaves are bright green and tender.
In large skillet, on medium high heat, brown the meat with veggies and seasoning. Add 2 ladles of cabbage water. Simmer for 5 minutes uncovered.
Assemble the cabbage rolls by cutting off the tough rib. Add 2 tablespoons of meat mixture to one end of the leaf, roll like egg rolls. Continue until desired number of servings are completed. Place in oven-safe dish. Cover rolls with tomato sauce and the remaining cabbage leaves. Cover with foil or parchment paper. Place dish on baking sheet. Bake in preheated 350 degrees Fahrenheit oven for 30 minutes. Remove, sprinkle with cheese. If desired, place in oven to brown cheese or let the heat from the hot cabbage rolls melt the cheese and serve.
If some of the leaves are torn or too small, just use them to cover the rolls.
Angela Ford of Searcy is the creator of “Angela’s Kitchen,” a program featured on the Hub1506 Channel. This program aims to teach easy ways to prepare meals, deserts and snacks. Visit angelasvilla.com.
Angela Ford of Searcy is the creator of "Angela's Kitchen," a program featured on the Hub1506 Channel. This program aims to teach easy ways to prepare meals, deserts and snacks. Visit angelasvilla.com.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.