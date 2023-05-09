Angela Ford: Buttery Crackers

Makes: 50 crackers
Updated: May 10, 2023 @ 1:31 am
Makes: 50 crackers
1 cup self-rising flour
3 tablespoons unsalted butter cold and diced
1 tablespoon vegetable oil
1/3 cup water ice cold
1 tablespoon butter melted
Toppings: Optional salt, granulated garlic, sesame seeds, poppy seeds, fresh cracked black pepper or paprika
Directions: In a medium bowl, add the flour. Cut in 3 tablespoons (1 1/2 ounces/42 grams) butter until the mixture is crumbly, then stir in the oil. Stir in the water until the mixture forms a dough. This dough is wet. Wrap in plastic and chill for up to 2 days.
Preheat the oven to 400 degrees Fahrenheit and line 2 baking sheets with parchment paper.
Cut dough into quarters. Place on a floured surface. Roll out as thin as possible and use a 1 1/2-inch cutter. Transfer the circles to a lined baking sheet, then poke holes all over the dough with a toothpick or fork. Bake for 10 minutes, until the crackers are golden brown. Melt the remaining tablespoon of butter and brush on the crackers while still warm. Sprinkle with salt, granulated garlic, sesame seeds, poppy seeds, fresh cracked black pepper or paprika (optional). Let cool completely on a wire rack while rolling and baking the remaining crackers. Store in an airtight container at room temperature for up to one week.
Angela Ford of Searcy is the creator of “Angela’s Kitchen,” a program featured on @Angelas_spot This program aims to teach easy ways to prepare meals, desserts and snacks. Visit tinyurl.com/2p8zcvwm.
Angela Ford of Searcy is the creator of "Angela's Kitchen," a program featured on @Angelas_spot This program aims to teach easy ways to prepare meals, desserts and snacks. Visit tinyurl.com/2p8zcvwm.
