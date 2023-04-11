Angela Ford: Butterscotch Custard

In medium non-stick saucepan, stir together:
1 1/2 cups firmly packed brown sugar (dark or light)
In medium non-stick saucepan, stir together:
1 1/2 cups firmly packed brown sugar (dark or light)
1/2 cup all-purpose flour
1 tablespoon corn starch
1/2 teaspoon salt
Directions: Add 1 cup of milk, and stir until all ingredients are combined. Add the rest of the milk. Stir. Cook on stovetop over medium heat. Stir constantly. Once the mixture thickens, takes about 12-15 minutes, scramble an egg yolk in a small heat-resistant bowl. Continue whisking the egg while slowly pouring about two tablespoons of the hot custard mixture into the egg. This method is called tempering the egg. It brings the egg up to temperature and makes the custard smooth. If you do not temper the egg, the texture of the custard will be gritty.
Once the egg is tempered, pour into the pan with the hot custard mixture and heat for 1 to 2 minutes to cook the egg. Remove the custard from heat. Add 2 teaspoons vanilla and 2 tablespoons butter. Stir until the butter melts.
Pour the butterscotch custard into a medium heat-resistant bowl. For no skin, cover the custard with plastic and place in the refrigerator. For skin, place bowl in refrigerator without covering with plastic.
Warm custard is delicious served plain. Add butterscotch chips, whipping cream, nuts, sprinkles, or serve over pound cake.
This recipe can be doubled and poured into a graham cracker crust for a rich delicious butterscotch pie.
Angela Ford of Searcy is the creator of “Angela’s Kitchen,” a program featured on the Hub1506 Channel. This program aims to teach easy ways to prepare meals, deserts and snacks. Visit angelasvilla.com.
