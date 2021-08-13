‘All money is not good money.” Have you ever heard that saying? There is actually a Bible principle that speaks to this in Matthew 27:5-10.
Matthew 27:5: “So, Judas threw the money into the temple and left. Then he went away and hanged himself.” Right after Judas betrayed Jesus, Judas took the 30 pieces of silver and threw them in the collection box.
Matthew 27:6-10: “The chief priests picked up the coins and said, ‘It is against the law to put this into the treasury, since it is blood money.’ So, they decided to use the money to buy the potter’s field as a burial place for foreigners. That is why it has been called the Field of Blood to this day. Then what was spoken by Jeremiah the prophet was fulfilled: ‘They took the thirty pieces of silver, the price set on him by the people of Israel, and they used them to buy the potter’s field, as the Lord commanded me.’”
Some jobs give you a spiel to repeat to customers. Actually, the spiel is just a bunch of lies. If you are encouraged to tell lies or commit sins against God, you should consider new employment. If you have ill-gotten gains (Proverbs 10:2) or unfair prophets (Proverbs 11:1, Leviticus 19:35-36), change your ways.
It is important to review whether or not the money you make is not blood money.
Until next time: Keep it positive.
Scriptures sited are listed below:
Proverbs 10:2: “Ill-gotten treasures have no lasting value.”
Proverbs 11:1: “The LORD detests dishonest scales, but accurate weights find favor with him.”
Leviticus 19:35-36:”’Do not use dishonest standards when measuring length, weight or quantity. Use honest scales and honest weights, an honest ephah and an honest hin. I am the LORD your God, who brought you out of Egypt.”
