When we go through trials and test, we need to hear encouraging words from the Bible. We need to focus on the word of God now more than ever. This system is quickly coming to an end. Christians have to stand together in unity with God and Jesus Christ.
This devotional is for all the Christians who are feeling weary, lonely, confused, hurt and deserted.
We need to realize that God loves us. He loves us so much that he gave us Jesus as a propitiatory sacrifice, so that we may not perish (John 3:16).
Isaiah 26:3 gives comfort to those who seek God in times of trouble. “You will guard him and keep him in perfect and constant peace whose mind [both its inclination and its character] is stayed on You, because he commits himself to You, leans on You, and hopes confidently in You.” (Amplified Bible Classic) If we lean on God by staying focused on the message of His Kingdom, He will protect us.
God does not want us to suffer. He has a perfect future planned for us. If we are to enter into His paradise, we have to trust in Him. Jeremiah 29:11 says, “For I know the plans I have for you,” declares the Lord, “plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future” (New International Version).
Jesus said a prayer of protection to God for the ones that were left in the world in John 17:11: “I will remain in the world no longer, but they are still in the world, and I am coming to you. Holy Father, protect them by the power of your name, the name you gave me, so that they may be one as we are one.”
Number 6:24-26 greets us with heartfelt blessings from our Heavenly Father using His name.” Jehovah bless thee, and keep thee: Jehovah make his face to shine upon thee, and be gracious unto thee: Jehovah lift up his countenance upon thee, and give thee peace” (American Standard Version).
Until next time: “May the God of hope fill you with all joy and peace as you trust in him, so that you may overflow with hope by the power of the Holy Spirit” Romans 15:13 (NIV).
