Angela Ford: Beginners cook your first dish with help from a boxed meal

A new school year is just around the corner. In the spirit of learning things, today’s recipe is for those interested in learning to cook or if you are an experienced cook, a simple go-to dish. We used a simple recipe that starts off with a boxed meal, Rice-A-Roni. This recipe only needs one large skillet to cook five easy-to-find and inexpensive ingredients.
Ingredients
1 box Rice-A-Roni (chicken or beef)
2 1/2 cups of water
2 tablespoons butter (oil)
1/2 pound browned ground meat of your choice
1/2 cup shredded cheese of your choice
These ingredients are optional but highly recommended.
Directions: Melt butter in a skillet on medium low heat, and open the Rice-A-Roni box.
Step 2: Remove seasoning packet, set it aside and pour the remaining contents into the pan.
Step 3: Saute and stir occasionally the Roni (the noodles that look like tiny pieces of spaghetti) until golden light brown.
Step 4: Add water, cooked ground meat and contents of seasoning packet. Stir occasionally.
Step 5: Bring to boil, reduce heat to simmer and cover for about 20 minutes until all water has been evaporated.
Step 6: Remove the lid. Sprinkle cheese on top. Remove from heat to let cheese melt. Enjoy your first home-cooked meal!
