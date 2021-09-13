Angela Ford: Beef and Vegetable Soup

Beef and Vegetable Soup
Ingredients:
8 cups water
1 cup sweet corn
1 cup green peas
2 cups cooked sliced carrots
2 to 4 cups cooked beef cubed or shredded (or use leftover beef from roast)
2 bay leaves
1 cup V8 or tomato juice
1 package Lipton soup mix
salt and pepper to taste
Directions: In a large pot bring to boil. Add 2 cups dried egg noodles and cook per pasta package instructions (optional)
Use bread to absorb foam. If you’re gluten-free use a spoon. If you wish to stop here, lower heat and let simmer for 20 minutes or add noodles and cook according to package instructions.
