People who want things to change need to start with themselves. This is confirmed in the Bible books Matthew and Romans. Matthew 7:3 says: Why do you look at the speck of sawdust in your brother’s eye and pay no attention to the plank in your own eye?” Jesus is asking us to evaluate or examine ourselves.
Romans 12:2 encourages us to change. “Do not conform to the pattern of this world, but be transformed by the renewing of your mind. Then you will be able to test and approve what God’s will is – his good, pleasing and perfect will.”
What a powerful scripture. God’s word tells us to change by renewing our minds. Yes, it is as simple as that.
You may be thinking. That is easier said than done. Not necessarily. This can easily be achieved if we pray for God’s will to be done. (1 John 5:14, Matthew 6:10) We need to ask God for the needed transformation and believe that God will give us Holy Spirit, so that we can receive the blessing and change. (James 1:6-8)
Until next time. Ask. Believe. Receive. Keep it positive.
Below are the quoted scriptures that were cited in the article.
1 John 5:14: “This is the confidence we have in approaching God: that if we ask anything according to his will, he hears us.”
Matthew 6:10: “your kingdom come, your will be done, on earth as it is in heaven.”
James 1:6-8: “But when you ask, you must believe and not doubt, because the one who doubts is like a wave of the sea, blown and tossed by the wind. That person should not expect to receive anything from the Lord. Such a person is double-minded and unstable in all they do.”
Angela Ford of Searcy is the host of the “Keep It Positive for Life” show, a Christian motivation program, featured Sundays on Beebe’s B2 Internet Radio during the syndicated “Power and Praise” broadcast. Visit angelasvilla.com.
