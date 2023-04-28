The Bible is God’s written directions for Christians to follow. If we adhere to these instructions closely, we will benefit greatly.
Noah is a fine example of following God’s instructions. The Bible says in Genesis 6:22 “And Noah did according to all that God had commanded him. He did just so“ (New World Translation).
“Moses doth as Jehovah hath commanded him; so he hath done” (Young’s Literal Translation) Numbers 17:11.
The Bible records this in Exodus 40:16: “Moses did according to all that Jehovah had commanded him. He did just so” (NWT).
It’s important that we do things the way God wants them done. We need to “just so.”
Psalm 32:8 teaches us this promise from God. “I will give you insight and instruct you in the way you should go. I will give you advice with my eye upon you” (NWT).
When we read the Bible and pray to God for help or instructions, He will give us the advice that we need. His “eye upon you” means God is giving you specific instructions.
Until next time: Meditate on following God’s instructions. Remember there are benefits for receiving God’s guidance. The Bible teaches us this vital lesson in 1 Peter 5:10: “But after you have suffered a little while, the God of all undeserved kindness, who called you to his everlasting glory in union with Christ, will himself finish your training. He will make you firm, he will make you strong, he will firmly ground you” (NWT). Keep it positive.
Angela Ford of Searcy is the host of the “Keep It Positive for Life” show, a Christian motivation program featured Sundays on Beebe’s B2 Internet Radio during the syndicated “Power and Praise” broadcast. Visit tinyurl.com/2p8zcvwm.
