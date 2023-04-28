The Bible is God’s written directions for Christians to follow. If we adhere to these instructions closely, we will benefit greatly.

Noah is a fine example of following God’s instructions. The Bible says in Genesis 6:22 “And Noah did according to all that God had commanded him. He did just so“ (New World Translation).

Angela Ford of Searcy is the host of the "Keep It Positive for Life" show, a Christian motivation program featured Sundays on Beebe’s B2 Internet Radio during the syndicated "Power and Praise" broadcast. Visit tinyurl.com/2p8zcvwm.

