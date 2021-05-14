We are encouraged by the words in Joshua 1:6: “Be strong and courageous.” There is no doubt that it takes strength and courage to maintain our Christian neutrality in today’s world.
One way of showing our strength is just by being a Christian. Yes, it can be intimidating standing out and being different, but it is necessary as Christians to remain unblemished. Colossians 1:22 helps remind us of this: “But now he has reconciled you by Christ's physical body through death to present you holy in his sight, without blemish and free from accusation”
Another way of exhibiting courage is by doing what God tells us instead of bowing to the evil that surrounds us. People all around us are doing the opposite of what God says we should do, Christians must heed the words in Proverbs 24:1: “Do not envy the wicked, do not desire their company.”
As Christians, it takes strength and courage to remind people of God’s standards because it will affect our lives. Ezekiel 3:19: “If you do not warn the wicked man and he does not turn from his wickedness or from his evil ways; he will die for his sin; but you will have saved yourself.” Ezekiel 33:12 tells us, “The righteousness of the righteous man will not save him when he disobeys, and the wickedness of the wicked man will not cause him to fall when he turns from it.”
If we are the type of people who shies away from talking to strangers about God or correcting the wrong thoughts of our fellow Christians, we can be certain that God will provide us with the strength and courage we need through Holy Spirit if we ask. “But when they hand you over, do not worry about how or what you are to say; for what you are to say will be given you in that hour” (Matthew 10:19).
As our relationship with God grows and we become closer to God, we can confidently say the words from Psalm 23: 4, “Even though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I will fear no evil for you are with me; your rod and your staff, they comfort me.”
