Angela Ford: Bakery Style Ciabatta no-knead recipe

No-knead Bakery-Style Ciabatta
Prep Time: 30 mins
Cook Time: 35 mins
Proof overnight at least 18 hours
Servings: 2 loaves
3 1/2 cups white bread flour(unbleached flour is bread flour)
1/2 cup whole wheat flour
1 1/2 teaspoon Kosher salt
1 pkg rapid rise yeast
2 cups lukewarm tap water
1 tablespoon olive oil
Instructions
First day:
1. In a large bowl, mix together the flours, salt and yeast.
2. In a separate jug, mix the water and oil.
3. Add the wet into the dry ingredients and mix to form a wet dough. Scrape down the bowl and cover with a shower cap or cling wrap and a kitchen towel. Leave to ferment at room temperature overnight for up to 18 hours. Over this time, flavor and texture will develop.
Second day:
1. Line baking sheet with parchment paper dusted with flour.
2. Uncover and knock back the dough and roll into a ball.
3. Divide the dough into two pieces and place side by side on the floured parchment-lined cookie sheet. Cover with the kitchen towel and allow to proof for 2 hours.
4. Preheat the oven to 425 degrees Fahrenheit.
5. Once bubbles have formed and the dough has risen, turn over each loaf and stretch it out to 16 inches.
6. Bake for 35-40 minutes until golden brown.
7. Allow the bread to cool completely before cutting. Toast the bread with garlic butter and cheese for homemade garlic bread. Enjoy with butter. Delicious!
This bread pairs nicely with Minestrone Soup. Here is an updated version of the soup, with a few modifications from the last printing.
Minestrone Soup
2 large carrots diced
1 small onion diced
6 celery stalks and leaves diced
2 cloves garlic minced
1 bunch kale chopped into bite-size pieces
15 oz can dice tomatoes
15 oz can brown beans (rinsed and drained)
15 oz can red kidney beans (rinsed and drained)
15 oz can black beans (rinsed and drained)
1/2 cup dry pasta (elbow macaroni)
1 tbsp olive oil
46 oz tomato juice
2 cups water
2 teaspoons better than bouillon
Salt and pepper to taste
Directions: In a Dutch oven on medium high heat: saute carrots, onion, celery, kale and garlic in olive oil until veggies are tender but not brown. Add the rest of the ingredients except pasta. Taste for seasoning. Bring to boil. Then add pasta. Cook until pasta is tender. Lower heat to simmer. Add Parmesan cheese rind after pasta for cheese salty flavor.
Angela Ford of Searcy is the creator of “Angela’s Kitchen,” a program featured on the Hub1506 Channel. This program aims to teach easy ways to prepare meals, deserts and snacks. Visit angelasvilla.com.
